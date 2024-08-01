Top Stories

Eurozone GDP rises to 0.6% year-on-year in 2Q24, beating forecast, on resilience of France, Spain and Italy

TOPICS:
The Eurozone trap

Posted By: The Corner 1st August 2024

Banca March: In the eurozone, GDP growth in the second quarter beat forecasts, both in quarterly and year-on-year terms. This resilience is based on the fact that three of the four main economies – France, Spain and Italy – have delivered better than expected figures, offsetting the unexpected contraction in Germany. Aggregate GDP variation in the quarter remained at +0.3%, the same as in the previous quarter, but better than the expected 0.2%. The year-on-year rate of +0.6% was one tenth of a percentage point higher than both the previous figure and the forecast. By country, Spain grew by an exuberant +2.9%, followed by France (+1.1%) and Italy (+0.9%), while Germany fell by -0.1%.

Also in the eurozone, consumer confidence met expectations in July and improved to levels of -13 versus -14 in June, reaching its best level since February 2022.

Adding another disappointment to Germany, CPI rebounded one tenth more than expected to +2.3% from +2.2% previously. Core inflation -excluding food and energy- reached +2.9%, the same value as in June and one tenth below the +3% recorded in May and April.

image 7

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.