Eurozone Industrial production prices fall 0.1% in September

CdM | Industrial production prices fell by 0.1% in both the Eurozone and the European Union (EU) in September compared to the previous month, according to initial estimates from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office. On a year-on-year basis, the decline was 0.2% for the Eurozone, while prices rose by 0.1% in the EU.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production prices in the Eurozone remained stable for intermediate goods and capital goods. In contrast, they fell by 0.2% for energy and rose by 0.3% for durable consumer goods and 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. ‘Prices in industry as a whole, excluding energy, remained stable.’

In the EU, prices fell by 0.1% for intermediate goods and energy, rose by 0.2% for durable consumer goods and 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods, while remaining unchanged for capital goods. ‘Prices across the industry as a whole, excluding energy, remained stable.’

The largest monthly decreases in industrial production prices were recorded in Bulgaria and Finland (both 0.7%), Cyprus, Hungary and Poland (each 0.5%). The largest increases were observed in Romania (1.2%), Estonia (0.7%) and Lithuania (0.4%).

Similarly, compared with September 2024, industrial producer prices in the eurozone fell by 0.1% for intermediate goods and 2.4% for energy, while they rose by 1.8% for capital goods, 1.6% for durable consumer goods and 1.9% for non-durable consumer goods. ‘Prices in total industry, excluding energy, rose by 0.9%.’

In the EU, they fell by 0.1% for intermediate goods and 1.7% for energy, while they rose by 1.7% for capital goods, 1.6% for durable consumer goods and 2.0% for non-durable consumer goods. ‘Prices in the total industry, excluding energy, rose by 1.0%.’

The highest annual increases in industrial production prices were in Bulgaria (9.1%), Romania (6.9%) and Sweden (4.9%). The largest decreases were in Luxembourg (4.4%), Portugal (3.7%) and Ireland (2.8%).