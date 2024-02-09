Top Stories

US bank forecasts Spain’s GDP to grow 3.5% in 2024, 2.9% in 2025 and 2.2% in 2026

Posted By: The Corner 5th November 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | A leading US bank has revised its growth projections for the Spanish economy upwards, validating the strength of the current expansionary cycle in contrast to the slowdown observed in the rest of Europe. The US financial institution now anticipates Spanish GDP growth of 3.5% for 2024, 2.9% in 2025 and 2.2% in 2026. These new estimates exceed previous forecasts, which stood at 3.2%, 2.7% and 2% for the same periods, respectively. This improvement in the outlook is due to the strength of domestic consumption, the continued dynamism of the services sector and the boost from tourism, key drivers that are sustaining economic expansion despite an environment characterised by high interest rates and a global slowdown.

