China to suspend additional 24% tariffs imposed on US products for one year

Posted By: The Corner 5th November 2025

Norbolsa | China will suspend for one year the additional 24% tariffs it imposed on US products in April, maintaining the 10% tariffs on all US products introduced in retaliation for the tariffs announced on Liberation Day.

In addition, the government announced that it will eliminate tariffs of up to 15% imposed on a range of agricultural products from 10 November, although it will maintain tariffs of 13% on Chinese buyers of soybeans from the United States, which would make supplies more expensive compared to alternatives from Brazil.

