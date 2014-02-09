Top Stories

Eurozone M3 growth at slowest since 2014: +2.9% year-on-year, down from +3.5% previously, below expected +3%

TOPICS:
euro area 777x400 1

Posted By: The Corner 29th March 2023

BancaMarch : In the Eurozone, money supply continues to slow down. In February, M3 growth (the broadest monetary aggregate) moderated more than expected to +2.9% year-on-year, down from +3.5% previously and below the +3% expected.

It should be noted that this is the slowest pace of money supply growth since 2014. If we analyse the evolution of loans, the slowdown deepened in loans to households (+3.2% vs. +3.6% previously), with the greatest dynamism continuing to be in loans for house purchase by advancing +3.7%, while consumer loans grew +2.9% and on their side other loans to households recorded a contraction of -0.4%.

Loans to non-financial companies also moderated (+5.7% vs. +6.1% previously). Overall, these data suggest that monetary policy measures are already slowing down lending.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.