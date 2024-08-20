Top Stories

Eurozone trade surplus rises to €22.3 billion in June

The Corner 20th August 2024

Link Securities | According to Eurostat data, the Eurozone’s trade surplus rose to €22.3 billion in June, exceeding analysts’ consensus forecast of €13.3 billion and also surpassing the €18 billion surplus in the same month last year.

Imports decreased by 8.6% year-on-year to €214 billion, mainly due to lower purchases of manufactured goods (-11.0%); transport equipment and machinery (-11.0%); mineral fuels, lubricants and related products (-9.1%); and chemicals (-6.8%).

Meanwhile, exports fell in June at a lower year-on-year rate (-6.3%) than imports, to €237 billion, weighed down by lower shipments of manufactured goods (-8.2%); transport equipment and machinery (-8.8%); chemicals (-9.5%); and mineral fuels, lubricants and related products (-3.0%).

