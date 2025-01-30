Ferrovial: British government supports third runway at Heathrow to compete with other major hubs and invites proposals

Link Securities | The United Kingdom Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, gave a speech yesterday in Oxford in which she emphasised the importance of political and economic stability and the stability of public finances; she proposed reforms to promote trade and the construction of all kinds of projects, and wants to incentivise public and private investment, according to Expansión. The most important announcement concerns the third runway at London Heathrow Airport, the most important in Europe (84 million passengers last year, a record) and in which Ferrovial has a 5.25% shareholding. “I can confirm today that the government supports the third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals by the summer”, she said.

The British government is thus seeking to compete with other major hubs that channel intercontinental traffic, especially Istanbul and several capitals of the Emirates. The expansion could increase the capacity of the infrastructure, located to the west of London, to 120 million passengers a year.