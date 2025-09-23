Top Stories

Fitch raises Italy’s rating from “BBB” to “BBB+” with “stable” outlook, first improvement in country’s credit rating since 2021

Link Securities | Last Friday, credit rating agency Fitch announced that it had raised Italy’s debt rating from “BBB” to “BBB+” with a “stable” outlook. This is the first improvement in the country’s credit rating since 2021. The upward revision of the rating represents international recognition of greater confidence in the budgetary trajectory, supported by increased fiscal prudence and a strong commitment to achieving the short- and medium-term objectives of the new EU budgetary framework. Fitch also identified a stable political environment, continued reform momentum and the reduction of external imbalances as reasons for further improvement in Italy’s credit indicators.

