German industrial production falls by 2.7% in August compared with 3.8% drop estimated

Posted By: The Corner 18th October 2024

Banca March: In Germany, industrial production surprised on the upside in August. Specifically, the indicator climbed 2.9% in the monthly comparison, the biggest advance since October 2021. On a year-on-year basis, German industrial production fell by 2.7% compared with an estimated 3.8% decline.

Still in Germany, analysts’ confidence, measured by the ZEW index, gave mixed signals. On the one hand, the expectations component surprised positively at 13.1 versus the 10 expected, while the current situation component continues to sink at -86.9, levels not seen since Covid-19. At the same time, in the euro zone, the expectations component rose to 20.1 from the previous 9.3.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.