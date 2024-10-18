Iberdrola and Masdar complete installation of wind turbines for Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Iberdrola (IBE) and Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s renewable energy group, have completed the installation of wind turbines at the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, the two companies announced on Wednesday. A total of 50 turbines with a capacity of 476 MW have been installed. This project is part of the strategic agreement between the two companies.

When fully operational, Baltic Eagle, which is already connected to the grid, will supply renewable energy to some 475,000 households and reduce CO2 emissions by some 800,000 tonnes per year. Each of the 50 wind turbines has a unit capacity of 9.53 MW. They were supplied by Vestas and installed by Fred Olsen Windcarrier.