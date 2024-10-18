Top Stories

Acciona Energía puts 650MW hydroelectric business up for sale for around €1 billion, attempting to maintain credit rating at BBB- investment grade

TOPICS:
Acciona

Posted By: The Corner 18th October 2024

Acciona Energía, the renewable energy subsidiary of Acciona, has put the bulk of its hydroelectric business, which encompasses around 650 megawatts (MW) and is valued at €1 billion, up for sale, according to Reuters.

This operation is part of ANE’s asset rotation plan, which already sold 175 MW of hydroelectric power to Elawan last July for €287 million, as reported by Expansión. This is the third operation that ANA has undertaken to reduce its debt, which rose by 84% in 2023 to €3.726 billion, and to maintain Fitch’s rating, which places the company’s rating at BBB-, a score that positions ANE among the most solvent companies, but just at the last step of investment grade.

The first was the sale of a portfolio of 680 MW of wind and solar assets that ANE brought to market at the end of 2023 for €500 million, but which it was unable to complete. The second was the sale of the aforementioned hydroelectric assets.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.