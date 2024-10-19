Salaries over €59,000 euros to be subject to ‘solidarity contribution’ to pay for pensions

This will be applied in January and will not generate rights for retirement, meaning that the principle of contributivity does not exist in this case, which turns this contribution into a tax. The cap on maximum contribution bases, the third year of application of the intergenerational equity mechanism, and the ‘solidarity contribution’ for salaries over €59,059 annually… 2025 will arrive loaded with extra contributions to cope with skyrocketing pension expenses, which this year has already taken the highest allocation from the State, exceeding €200 billion. In November, Social Security must disburse the double pension payment that retirees receive for Christmas, a bill of €26 billion for which the Government will have to rely on taxes, as happens with the summer bonus. Every year, the State has to come to the rescue of pensions with an injection that last year and this year has been over €43 billion to meet the committed payments.

The so-called “solidarity contribution.

As explained by the newspaper ABC, for a worker whose salary is 10% higher than the maximum contribution base (€64,965 per year, which means €5,906 more than the maximum base), the extra contribution would be €54.33 per year in the next fiscal year. The company will pay five times more in all cases. For a worker whose salary is 50% higher than the maximum base (€88,588.5 per year, which means €29,529.5 more than the maximum base), they would contribute an additional €290.57 per year starting in 2025. Finally, an employee earning a salary that is double the maximum contribution base (€118,118 per year and €59,059 more than the maximum base) will have to contribute an additional total of €636 per year to Social Security in the next fiscal year.