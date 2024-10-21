Spain’s per capita GDP grows only 0.1% since 2019

Per capita income has increased from 25,420 euros in 2019 to 25,620 euros today, according to the latest data from Eurostat. More seriously, looking back, the per capita GDP is only 4% higher than in 2007. The economy of Spain has become the engine of growth for the eurozone. The aggregate GDP of Spain is expanding at a rate that is nearly three times that of the eurozone, while also generating employment and cooling inflation. While all of the above is true and remarkable, there is one piece of data or indicator that dismantles this miracle or success story.

As explained by the newspaper El Economista, ‘the data that dismantles the miracle is the per capita GDP, a somewhat more refined indicator that has barely grown in Spain over the last four years… and even in the last 15.’ The aggregate GDP of Spain was 4.7% above the pre-pandemic level in the second quarter of 2024, but the growth is primarily due to population growth. Spain was the country in the eurozone where the population experienced the highest growth (3.6%, increasing from 46.9 to 48.6 million inhabitants).

Thus, the Spanish productive model remains anchored to the mass incorporation of human capital, mainly from abroad, and does not improve the capacity for productivity growth in the coming years. The projections from the Ministry of Economy included in the Fiscal Plan estimate this. Judith Arnal, a senior researcher at the Real Instituto Elcano and an independent advisor to the Bank of Spain, perfectly explains this by making a comparison between the growth of Italy and that of Spain over the last four years: ‘Spain’s GDP has relied on population growth, public consumption, and service exports, while Italy focuses on investment and goods exports. On the other hand, the significant differences in population growth— with Spain increasing by 3.6% between early 2019 and 2024 and Italy decreasing by 1.4%—also explain why Italy’s GDP per capita at the end of 2023 was 4.7% above pre-pandemic levels, while in Spain it was only 0.1% above.’

El PIB per cápita de España solo ha crecido un 0,1% desde el año 2019

La renta per cápita ha pasado de los 25.420 euros de 2019 a los 25.620 de hoy, según los últimos datos de Eurostat. Lo que es más grave, echando la vista atrás, el PIB per cápita es hoy solo un 4% más alto que en 2007.

La economía de España se ha convertido en el motor de crecimiento de la zona euro. El PIB agregado español se está expandiendo a un ritmo que casi triplica al de la eurozona, al mismo tiempo que genera empleo y se enfría la inflación. Siendo todo lo anterior cierto y remarcable, hay un dato o indicador que desmonta este milagro o historia de éxito. Como explica el diario El Economista “el dato que desmonta el milagro es el PIB per cápita, un indicador algo más depurado y que apenas ha crecido en España en los últimos cuatro años… e incluso en los últimos 15”.

El PIB agregado de España se encontraba en el segundo trimestre de 2024 un 4,7% por encima del nivel previo a la pandemia, pero el crecimiento es debido fundamentalmente al crecimiento de la población. España fue el país de la zona euro donde la población experimentó un mayor crecimiento (un 3,6%, pasando de los 46,9 a los 48,6 millones de habitantes).

Así, el modelo productivo español sigue estando anclado a la incorporación en masa de capital humano, principalmente del extranjero, y no mejora la capacidad de crecimiento de la productividad de cara a los próximos años. Las proyecciones del Ministerio de Economía recogidas en el Plan Fiscal así lo estiman.

Judith Arnal, investigadora principal en el Real Instituto Elcano y consejera independiente del Banco de España, lo explica a la perfección realizando una comparación entre el crecimiento de Italia y el de España en los últimos cuatro años: “El PIB de España se ha apoyado en el aumento de la población, el consumo público y las exportaciones de servicios, mientras que Italia se enfoca en la inversión y las exportaciones de bienes. Por otro lado, las fuertes diferencias en el crecimiento de la población, con la de España subiendo un 3,6% entre principios de 2019 y de 2024 e Italia cayendo un 1,4%, explican también que mientras el PIB per cápita de Italia a finales de 2023 se encontraba un 4,7% por encima del nivel previo a la pandemia, en España estaba solo un 0,1% por encima”.