Spanish inflation remains at 3.2% in June, core inflation falls to 2.9%

The group that had the greatest positive impact on the annual rate was housing, whilst transport was among those with a negative impact.

onomics

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Inflation stood at 3.2% at the end of June, the same level recorded in May and April, according to final data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), which highlights thatfuel prices pulled prices down, whilst electricity and gas prices pushed them up.

As explained, the group that stood out most for its positive influence on the annual rate was housing, with an annual rate of 4.7 per cent, more than three points above last month’s figure. This increase was mainly due to the fact that electricity prices and, to a lesser extent, gas prices rose more sharply than in June 2025.

Conversely, among the groups with a negative influence was transport, whose annual rate fell by more than two points, to 5.1 per cent. This was due to the fall in the prices of fuels and lubricants for private vehicles, in contrast to the rise seen in June of the previous year.

Furthermore, food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 1.9% year-on-year. This is the lowest rate since January 2025.

The Ministry of the Economy emphasises that “fuels, which during the toughest months of the conflict were the main upward pressure on prices, are now exerting a more moderate influence and pushing down the June rate”, whilst “electricity and gas are now contributing to the rise, within the framework of the orderly and gradual normalisation of fiscal measures on energy that began on 1 June”.

By autonomous community, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded positive annual rates in all of them, with the Community of Madrid showing the highest increase (3.8 per cent) and Extremadura the lowest (2.4 per cent).

As for the rate of core inflation—that is, the overall index excluding unprocessed food and energy products—it stood at 2.9%,one tenth of a percentage point below the previous month’s figure.

Meanwhile, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) stood at 3.6%, the same rate as that recorded the previous month.