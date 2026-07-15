Ricardo Chocarro, Talgo’s new CEO

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

Talgo’s Board of Directors has appointed Ricardo Chocarro Melgosa as the company’s new chief executive officer. He has been associated with the company since February 2026 as an independent director, replacing Rafael Sterling.

According to the company, Ricardo Chocarro joined Talgo’s board as an independent director following the change in shareholding structure and the arrival of new shareholders from the Basque consortium led by José Antonio Jainaga.

Chocarro is an industrial engineer and has nearly 30 years’ professional experience in high-tech sectors, particularly in aeronautics and renewable energy.

In 2017, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Onshore business at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and, two years later, took on the role of Head of Finance and Planning Control, M&A and Diversification Activities. Subsequently, between 2020 and 2025, he served as Chief Executive Officer.

According to Talgo’s chairman, José Antonio Jainaga, “Ricardo Chocarro’s industrial and technological expertise, as well as his track record”, will provide “a new impetus for Talgo at a time of significant growth in the rail sector, in which the company must be a strategic player”.

He also expressed his gratitude for the “dedication and hard work” shown over the years by Rafael Sterling, who “had decided to embark on a new career path”.

Rafael Sterling was appointed managing director of Talgo on 17 December last year, at the company’s first board meeting following the entry of new shareholders into its capital, at which the decision to move the registered and tax office back to Álava was also approved.