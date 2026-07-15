Fence separating Gibraltar from Spain comes down

At midnight, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, and the Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Juan Franco, marked the end of the Border Fence (la Verja) which has separated the Rock of Gibraltar from Spain since 1909.

The two leaders crossed the fence onto opposite sides of the border, becoming the first citizens to do so without having to present their respective passports. A musical band played the “Ode to Joy” during this historic first crossing.

This milestone was witnessed amidst immense anticipation from locals, coupled with the emotional hangover of the Spanish national football team’s qualification for the World Cup final.

A Post-Brexit Agreement

This historic event comes after the signing of an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom to normalize Gibraltar’s relations with the European bloc, following four years in limbo due to the Brexit split.

For the EU: The European Commissioner and negotiator for relations with the UK, Maroš Šefčovič , signed the Treaty on behalf of the 27 member states.

The European Commissioner and negotiator for relations with the UK, , signed the Treaty on behalf of the 27 member states. For the UK: Representing the British Government, the signatory was the Minister of State for Europe, Stephen Doughty.

The agreement has provisionally entered into force, pending formal ratification by both the European Union and the United Kingdom to achieve permanent validity.

Key Impacts and Schengen Integration

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, highlighted that the end of the Fence guarantees the free movement of people and goods, while also securing “the jobs of 15,000 cross-border Andalusians.” Furthermore, he assured that the ability to “transit without wait times,” “guaranteed social benefits,” and air “connectivity” will help attract “investment.”

How security and border controls will work from now on:

Schengen Integration: The Rock is now integrated into the Schengen Area. Spanish authorities will be responsible for controlling the entry of travelers, even those arriving from the United Kingdom.

The Rock is now integrated into the Schengen Area. Spanish authorities will be responsible for controlling the entry of travelers, even those arriving from the United Kingdom. Shared Control: Gibraltarian authorities will handle immigration and police controls, but Spanish officials will perform the necessary checks to protect the Schengen Area.

Gibraltarian authorities will handle immigration and police controls, but Spanish officials will perform the necessary checks to protect the Schengen Area. The St Pancras Model: This setup mirrors the model currently used at London’s St Pancras station, where French police inspect the documents of travelers heading to France.

In exchange, the authorities of the colony commit to introducing a tax system similar to VAT (Value Added Tax) and to regulating the tobacco trade, which has historically been a major headache for the Spanish Treasury.