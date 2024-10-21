Top Stories

Ferrovial brings stakes in toll road and car park concessions together in JV with Interogo Holding, called Umbrella Roads

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish construction, services and concessions company and Interogo Holding created a joint venture called Umbrella Roads BV, aimed at managing Ferrovial’s stakes in motorway and parking concessions in Spain, Scotland, Ireland and Canada. These assets operate under availability payment schemes or with limited traffic risk. According to a Ferrovial statement, the group will transfer the economic rights of Umbrella Roads BV, while retaining majority voting rights through its toll road subsidiary Cintra, which will also take over operations under a service contract. In addition, the agreement could open the door to further collaboration between the two parties in the future.

