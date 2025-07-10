Top Stories

Germany records trade surplus of €18.4 billion in May, France increases deficit to €7.8 billion

TOPICS:
eurozona superavit comercial

Posted By: The Corner 10th July 2025

Singular Bank | According to Destatis, in May, German exports fell by 1.4% compared to the previous month (versus -1.6% in April), standing at €129.4 billion. At the same time, imports contracted by 3.8% compared to the previous month (versus +2.2% in April), reaching a value of €111.1 billion.

Given this development, Germany’s trade balance in May recorded a surplus of €18.4 billion, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimates (€15.7 billion).

On the other hand, in May, in monthly terms, exports in France continued to decline to €48.9 billion (versus €49.1 billion). At the same time, imports remained constant at €56.7 billion.

As a result, the trade deficit rose to €7.8 billion (versus -€7.6 billion in April).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.