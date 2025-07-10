Germany records trade surplus of €18.4 billion in May, France increases deficit to €7.8 billion

Singular Bank | According to Destatis, in May, German exports fell by 1.4% compared to the previous month (versus -1.6% in April), standing at €129.4 billion. At the same time, imports contracted by 3.8% compared to the previous month (versus +2.2% in April), reaching a value of €111.1 billion.

Given this development, Germany’s trade balance in May recorded a surplus of €18.4 billion, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimates (€15.7 billion).

On the other hand, in May, in monthly terms, exports in France continued to decline to €48.9 billion (versus €49.1 billion). At the same time, imports remained constant at €56.7 billion.

As a result, the trade deficit rose to €7.8 billion (versus -€7.6 billion in April).