Top Stories

Germany stagnating: industrial production data year-on-year to contract by 4%

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 9th October 2024

Intermoney | A rise in Germany’s industrial production in August is likely to do little to counter growing evidence that Europe’s largest economy is stagnating. Industrial production has yet to show a sustained recovery, hit by weak global demand, high energy prices and financing conditions still in tight territory. This will be seen in the year-on-year reading where, despite the slight monthly rebound, we will still see a contraction of 4% versus the previous year. In addition, recent confidence data point to a gloomy outlook in the short term, especially in the industrial sector.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.