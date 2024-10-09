Germany stagnating: industrial production data year-on-year to contract by 4%

Intermoney | A rise in Germany’s industrial production in August is likely to do little to counter growing evidence that Europe’s largest economy is stagnating. Industrial production has yet to show a sustained recovery, hit by weak global demand, high energy prices and financing conditions still in tight territory. This will be seen in the year-on-year reading where, despite the slight monthly rebound, we will still see a contraction of 4% versus the previous year. In addition, recent confidence data point to a gloomy outlook in the short term, especially in the industrial sector.