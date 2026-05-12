Grifols, unscathed by CSL’s problems, maintains distinct competitive edge

The Australian pharmaceutical company issued a profit warning on Monday for the 2026 financial year, but, judging by the robust demand for Grifols’ immunoglobulins, the issues stem from internal operational challenges rather than a general market downturn.

Analysis by Renta 4

Australian firm CSL cut its guidance for the 2026 financial year on Monday, announced ~$5 billion in impairments (due to Vifor, a business it does not share with Grifols (GRF) and underutilisation of capacity in Europe) and updated the leadership transition process (without a CEO since February 2026). On Monday at the close of trading, Grifols published a note to analysts highlighting its distinctive competitive positioning.

Among the reasons behind CSL’s profit warning are: excess immunoglobulin inventory in US distribution channels (specific to CSL), difficulties with albumin in China (widespread across the market, though more pronounced in CSL’s case), and minor impacts due to the conflict in the Middle East and other issues (specific to CSL).

This news triggered a fall in CSL’s share price of -16% (-42% YTD).

Assessment: CSL acknowledges a loss of market share in immunoglobulin in the US, whilst Grifols has been able to recover the market share lost since Covid.

Underlying demand for immunoglobulins remains robust, growing at a mid-to-high single-digit rate, so we believe that CSL’s problems stem from internal execution issues rather than a generalised market weakness. Furthermore, in recent years, Grifols has strengthened its vertical integration and continues to work towards promoting geographical self-sufficiency, with the aim of improving the efficiency, profitability and resilience of its competitive positioning.

We understand that, in any case, the cross-reading for Grifols would be negative if CSL is able to successfully execute its transformation, something that is currently taking them longer than initially anticipated.

Recommendation: Overweight, Target Price 15.30