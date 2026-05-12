“We are one of Europe’s leading R&D investors: 1.45 billion last year”

Luis Maroto is the CEO of Amadeus, which has just announced the acquisition of Idemia Public Security—for 1.2 billion euros—to strengthen its biometrics, security, and airport management business. Maroto explains that “alongside biometrics, digital identity is transforming how travelers move throughout their journey. Today, travelers are asked to prove their identity at almost every step: flight check-in, baggage drop, security, immigration, boarding, car rentals, hotel check-in… With digital identity, a traveler can register just once through a secure digital wallet and be automatically recognized throughout the entire trip.”

With the uncertainty generated by the war, the stock has been hit in the markets, despite continuing a positive trend in terms of financial results…

We remain committed to medium-term growth, and for this year, we have announced a total gross dividend of 1.54 euros per share. We have also launched an additional share buyback program worth 500 million euros… Our performance reflects the consistent long-term strategy we have followed: combining deep industry expertise with a decisive investment in innovation. For over 35 years, we have driven technological change in the sector and connected customers and partners across the entire ecosystem to transform travel.

In the last 35 years, everything has changed, and the tourism sector is becoming increasingly competitive.

Undoubtedly. At Amadeus, we question how things are done and challenge ourselves every day to provide services that transform travel. The goal is to improve the travel experience for everyone, everywhere, through innovation. We are proud to be one of the leading R&D investors in Europe, with 1.45 billion euros invested last year; this allows us to remain at the forefront of travel-applied technology.

How can technological advances drive the sector? It feels as though there is still much to be done…

The transformation of a sector as complex as travel requires truly transformative technology. As we are the largest technology provider for the travel and tourism industry, I discuss this with our clients every day. Currently, we are witnessing an unprecedented convergence of technologies driving this change: public clouds are powering fast and scalable computing; robust platforms are making data more connected and accessible; and modular, open solutions are offering greater flexibility. At the same time, advances in Artificial Intelligence and biometrics are opening new possibilities for automation and personalization. All of this is accelerating the pace of change within the travel industry.

Can you provide an example? At first glance, it can be difficult to visualize…

Yes, of course. For instance: alongside biometrics, digital identity is transforming how travelers move during their journey. Today, travelers are asked to prove their identity at almost every step: flight check-in, baggage drop, security, immigration, boarding, car rentals, hotel check-in… With digital identity, a traveler can register just once through a secure digital wallet and be automatically recognized throughout the entire trip.