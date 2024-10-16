Iberdrola doubles UK investment plan to €28bn on back of strong growth prospects for energy demand

Banco Sabadell: According to press reports, the company will revise upwards its investment forecasts in the UK until 2028, to £24,000 million (approximately €28,000 million) compared to the €14,000 million planned so far. This update is due to the significant growth prospects for energy demand in the UK and energy policies aimed at electrification; two thirds of the investment will be in networks.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact, highlighting the investment leadership in the UK, a country in which a large part of the investment of the 2024-26 Strategic Plan is already concentrated (24% of the €41,000 million gross/ €36,000 million net). In the last three months, Iberdrola has announced investments in the UK of GBP £8,000 million (approximately €10,000 million): the East Anglia 2 offshore wind farm and ENW.