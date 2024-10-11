Iberdrola to double investments – up to £24 billion – in United Kingdom, its primary investment destination

Iberdrola plans to announce investments of £24 billion (over €28 billion) between the current fiscal year and 2028 in the UK, double what it was considering a few months ago. This will be communicated by the president of IBE, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, to the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the coming hours. The acquisition of the Electricity North West group for €5 billion has prompted this upward adjustment in investments in the country. Thus, the United Kingdom will become IBE’s primary investment destination.