Iberdrola to double investments – up to £24 billion – in United Kingdom, its primary investment destination

11th October 2024

Iberdrola plans to announce investments of £24 billion (over €28 billion) between the current fiscal year and 2028 in the UK, double what it was considering a few months ago. This will be communicated by the president of IBE, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, to the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the coming hours. The acquisition of the Electricity North West group for €5 billion has prompted this upward adjustment in investments in the country. Thus, the United Kingdom will become IBE’s primary investment destination.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.