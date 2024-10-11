Top Stories

China to impose tariffs on European brandy, possibly on cars, pork and dairy products

TOPICS:
China aranceles brandy

Posted By: The Corner 11th October 2024

Banca March: The Asian country has opted to retaliate after EU member states voted on Friday to impose levies of up to 45% on electric vehicles of Chinese origin. China’s measures on spirits amount to 39%, taking effect on Friday 11 October. The main country affected will be France, where China accounted for 99% of exports of the drink. The EU has already announced that it will take the disagreement to the World Trade Organisation. Spain has more to lose if the tariffs are extended to the pork industry (€1,223 million in exports to the country). Continuing with the Asian giant, it has been announced that the Finance Ministry will meet on Saturday to introduce expansionary fiscal policies to boost the economy.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.