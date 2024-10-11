Enagás begins search for clients for H2Med green hydrogen corridor

Enagás and its partners are preparing to face the first major test for H2Med, the future hydrogen interconnection that will link Spain and Portugal with France and Germany, explains El Economista. The system operators from the countries involved in this project – Enagás in Spain, REN in Portugal, Teréga and GRTgaz in France, and OGE in Germany – will launch the so-called ‘Call for Interest’ on November 7th, aimed at measuring the existing demand for this facility.

The goal of this expression of interest process is to identify potential users of the H2Med corridor, with projects that already have locations and volumes of hydrogen production, consumption, and marketing across all the countries involved. This Call for Interest will not be binding, but it is expected to help project leaders gauge existing demand before starting the detailed engineering of this mega-infrastructure.

The registration and participation process for this consultation will be conducted through a platform set up for this purpose, and on November 7th, there will be a launch webinar where the details will be explained. H2Med aims for the continent to be able to supply renewable and affordable hydrogen by 2030, when Spain estimates it will have up to 12 GW of installed electrolyzer capacity, according to the latest review of the National Energy and Climate Plan.



