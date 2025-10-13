Top Stories

Macron reappoints Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister for government with little chance of survival

The Corner 13th October 2025

Bankinter | Emmanuel Macron yesterday appointed a new government to be headed once again by Sébastien Lecornu. He made some changes to the Council of Ministers, notably in the Economy and Finance portfolio, with Roland Lescure taking charge of presenting the 2026 budget. The first Council of Ministers meeting will be held tomorrow.

Analysis team’s view: Good news, although this new government offers little guarantee of survival. The fragmentation of parliament makes it difficult to approve budgets for 2026, which require significant cuts in public spending.

