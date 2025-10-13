Top Stories

Técnicas Reunidas, strong candidate to participate in €5.6 billion oil projects put out to tender by Kuwait

Posted By: The Corner 13th October 2025

Link Securities | Técnicas Reunidas (TRE) is one of the strong candidates to participate in the oil projects put out to tender by Kuwait, through the state oil company Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), according to Expansión newspaper.

Specifically, the process is divided into several lots totalling around $6.5 billion (around €5.6 billion). The newspaper notes that Técnicas Reunidas has submitted the best bids to build several fluid separation facilities and water injection plants totalling nearly $2.5 billion in investment.

Other engineering firms from other countries are also bidding, including India’s Larsen & Toubro, Britain’s Petrofac and China’s Sinopec, a partner of Técnicas Reunidas in several projects in the region.

