No competition concerns raised by ACS subsidiary Turner’s acquisition of Irish engineering firm Dornan

ACS new

Posted By: The Corner 10th October 2024

Link Securities | The European Commission (EC) has approved the acquisition of Irish engineering firm Dornan by Turner, a subsidiary of Spain’s ACS, concluding that the deal does not raise competition concerns, digital portal Bolsamania.com reported yesterday.

The EC explained that the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets as it relates to the supply of mechanical and electrical engineering services. It should be recalled that it was last July when ACS announced that it was taking “a further step in the advancement and development of its cohesive strategy” by boosting Turner Construction’s expansion in Europe by agreeing to acquire 100% of Dornan.

