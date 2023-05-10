Top Stories

Philip Lane (ECB) says still “plenty of momentum in food prices”

TOPICS:
BCE Atril

Posted By: The Corner 10th May 2023

Link Securities | European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist, Ireland’s Philip Lane, said in a recent speech that there is still plenty of momentum in food prices and core inflation. He also noted that real wages have fallen as inflation has outpaced wages in recent years, but that he believes real wages will recover in the coming years. In this regard, Lane said that he sees wage inflation peaking this year, but that it may remain above average in the coming years. Finally, Lane said that disinflation comes from the unwinding of supply chain bottlenecks and overcoming the energy shock.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.