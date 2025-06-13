Telefónica commits to concrete investment in relevant digital infrastructure to convince EC to approve telecoms mergers

Link Securities | The company is willing to invest in data centres and cybersecurity services to convince European regulators to approve telecoms mergers, as the Spanish company aims to lead consolidation on the continent, Expansión newspaper reported yesterday. The group hopes its commitment to make concrete investments in major digital infrastructure will help convince the European Commission (EC) that fewer and larger telecoms operators would increase the bloc’s technological resilience, according to a person familiar with the matter. Telefónica CEO Marc Murtra has made European consolidation his top priority since the Spanish government, among other shareholders, put him in charge of the company this year.