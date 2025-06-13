Top Stories

Telefónica commits to concrete investment in relevant digital infrastructure to convince EC to approve telecoms mergers

TOPICS:
Telefonica novisima

Posted By: The Corner 13th June 2025

Link Securities | The company is willing to invest in data centres and cybersecurity services to convince European regulators to approve telecoms mergers, as the Spanish company aims to lead consolidation on the continent, Expansión newspaper reported yesterday. The group hopes its commitment to make concrete investments in major digital infrastructure will help convince the European Commission (EC) that fewer and larger telecoms operators would increase the bloc’s technological resilience, according to a person familiar with the matter. Telefónica CEO Marc Murtra has made European consolidation his top priority since the Spanish government, among other shareholders, put him in charge of the company this year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.