Grifols’ takeover bid for Biotest, accepted by 2.11% of ordinary shares with voting rights (1.05% of capital)

Posted By: The Corner 13th June 2025

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The Catalan plasma derivatives company announced yesterday that, once the period for acceptance of the delisting takeover bid for Biotest has ended, it will control 99.25% of the company. Biotest was delisted on 6 June, according to the information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The delisting offer was accepted by a total of 416,922 ordinary shares of Biotest and 3,002,804 non-voting preferred shares. In terms of ordinary shares, this represents approximately 2.11% of the voting shares and around 1.05% of the company’s share capital.

