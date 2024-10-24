Telefónica, through ALV-DE, closes deal with Infracapital to acquire Infrafibre Germany

Link Securities | Telefónica (TEF), through its 50/50 joint venture with Allianz (ALV-DE) for the deployment of fibre optics in Germany, has closed a deal with Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of British asset manager M&G, for the acquisition of Infrafibre Germany (IFG), which specialises in rural areas, according to Expansión on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, which market sources value at just under €100 million, the Telefónica and ALV joint venture will also acquire IFG’s two Internet service providers, Leonet and Breitbandversorgung Deutschland (BBV), as well asInfrastructure Networks (IFN).