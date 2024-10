Norbolsa | Fiscal deficit figures for the 2024 fiscal year have been released, showing an 8% increase in the deficit, bringing the deficit-to-GDP ratio to 6.4% from 6.2% in 2023.

This fiscal performance could weigh on the Harris campaign, which is being presented as a more fiscally balanced policy. Thus, the Committee to care for a “Responsible Federal Budget” estimates that Trump’s plans would raise the debt by $7.5 trillion, compared to the $3.5 trillion it would rise under Harris.