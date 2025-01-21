Weak 0.8% advance for annual European car sales, 10.6 million units by end 2024

Bankinter: Car sales increased by 5.1% in December. As a result, the annual accumulated figure rose slightly (0.8%) to 10.6 million units.

Analysis team’s opinion: Sales show a weak evolution in the annual accumulated figure. Financing costs remain high, growth in Europe remains timid and doubts persist as to the type of vehicle to be purchased. The breakdown of the data shows that electric vehicle sales fell 10.2% in December, which brings the cumulative drop for the year to 5.9%. This brings their market share down to 13.6% from 14.6% in 2023. Hybrids are the only ones that managed to increase (20.9%) while plug-in hybrids (down 6.8%), petrol (4.8%) and diesel (11.4%) all declined.