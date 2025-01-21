Top Stories

Weak 0.8% advance for annual European car sales, 10.6 million units by end 2024

TOPICS:
coches venta

Posted By: The Corner 21st January 2025

Bankinter: Car sales increased by 5.1% in December. As a result, the annual accumulated figure rose slightly (0.8%) to 10.6 million units.

Analysis team’s opinion: Sales show a weak evolution in the annual accumulated figure. Financing costs remain high, growth in Europe remains timid and doubts persist as to the type of vehicle to be purchased. The breakdown of the data shows that electric vehicle sales fell 10.2% in December, which brings the cumulative drop for the year to 5.9%. This brings their market share down to 13.6% from 14.6% in 2023. Hybrids are the only ones that managed to increase (20.9%) while plug-in hybrids (down 6.8%), petrol (4.8%) and diesel (11.4%) all declined.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.