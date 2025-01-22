Telefónica could take control of Indra technology subsidiary, Minsait, to create national telecoms and technology champion

Link Securities | The government, with the appointment of Marc Murtra as executive chairman of Telefónica, plans for the operator to take control of all or part of Indra’s technology subsidiary, Minsait, according to information from El Periodico reported by Bolsamania.com. With this major corporate move, the executive aims to create a national telecommunications and technology champion. At the same time, it would also enable Indra to gain weight in the defence technology sector by divesting other parts of its business.

In fact, among the challenges to be faced by Ángel Escribano as Indra’s executive chairman are not only positioning the company as a benchmark in the defence and security sectors, but also deciding on two key assets in Minsait, the group’s information technology division, and the sale of its payments business, one of its most valuable areas, or even the total divestment of its IT division. After months of speculation, the next steps regarding these assets are expected to be defined in 2025.