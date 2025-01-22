Banco Sabadell to establish HQ in Catalonia once again

Amid the BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell, the bank has decided to leave its current headquarters in Alicante—where it moved on October 5, 2017, at the beginning of the Catalan independence process—to return to Catalonia, to Sabadell. This decision is pending ratification by the Board of Directors.

According to analysts, returning to Catalonia will allow Banco Sabadell to gather political and social support to hinder the ‘assault’ by the bank led by Carlos Torres (BBVA) against the entity. The Consell of the Generalitat Valenciana stated on Tuesday, after learning about the relocation of Banco Sabadell’s headquarters from Alicante to Catalonia, that it ‘can only respect the company’s decision in exercising its freedom to establish its headquarters wherever it sees fit.