52% of Spanish municipalities record annual increases above 10% in nominal house prices

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

According to Tinsa’s “Relevant Municipalities” statistics for March 2026, which analyse the trend in house prices in towns that are not provincial capitals, but which stand out for their strong property market and population growth, more than 50% of Spanish municipalities have recorded year-on-year rises of over 10% in nominal house prices, with particularly sharp increases in the provinces of Madrid, Málaga, Valencia, La Coruña, Alicante, Toledo, Cádiz and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The rises are widespread, and 45 of the 84 municipalities analysed have seen increases of over 10% in nominal terms. Year-on-year changes range from a high of 37.8% to a fall of 0.3% in nominal terms.

Among the municipalities with the sharpest price rises, exceeding 20% in nominal terms, are Torrejón de Ardoz, Parla, Coslada and Fuenlabrada (all in the Community of Madrid), as well as Marbella (Málaga), Sagunto (Valencia), Santiago de Compostela (La Coruña), Benidorm (Alicante) and Talavera de la Reina (Toledo).

Another key finding of the statistics is that 63% of the towns studied have average prices above the national average, which stands at €1,987 per square metre.