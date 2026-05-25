29% of global CO2 emissions now covered by carbon pricing mechanisms, which raised $107 billion in 2025

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

According to World Bank estimates, this is three times the amount raised in 2016 (less than $30 billion). The World Bank documents 87 active policies worldwide and notes that coverage could approach one-third of global emissions if more emerging economies adopt these instruments.

The annual report entitled State and Trends of Carbon Pricing 2026 reveals that there are currently 87 carbon pricing policies worldwide, an increase of seven from the previous year. It also shows that all major middle-income economies have implemented or plan to implement direct carbon pricing mechanisms. India and Vietnam are the countries that made the most significant progress in this area in 2025. The publication also notes that direct carbon prices have risen by 7% since last year’s edition of the report and have doubled over the past decade. The average carbon price is now nearly US$21/tCO2e.

Just over 29% of global greenhouse gas emissions are now covered by direct carbon pricing mechanisms. This figure would rise to around a third if the instruments currently under development were implemented in more major emerging economies.

“Carbon pricing and carbon markets can play an important role in enabling countries to determine their own energy mix,” said Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of the World Bank Group. “When well designed, they can help drive efficiency and innovation, whilst mobilising resources for development priorities. For more than 20 years, this report has helped policymakers and the private sector better understand the evolution of these markets and the opportunities they represent.”

In carbon credit markets, the total volume of carbon credit emissions increased by 8% between 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, carbon credit prices fell slightly during 2025, but certain types of projects continued to command a premium, including those eligible for use by international airlines or highly rated forest conservation and reforestation projects.