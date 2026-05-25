Redeia plans €607 million investment in grid to alleviate technical constraints

Reported by Banco Sabadell

According to press reports, the Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITECO) has reportedly initiated the consultation process for the proposed third amendment to the 2021–2026 Electricity Transmission Network Development Plan, with an estimated investment of €607 million, which aims to reduce the use of combined-cycle power stations when providing technical services to the system. Following this amendment, the total investment for the 2021–2026 planning period would reach €8.81 billion.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact. The news highlights the need for further investment in the system and, consequently, for CAPEX for Redeia, not only in the current 2021–2026 planning period but also looking ahead to the future 2025–2030 planning period. However, the draft plan for that period (pending the final circular, which is expected to be approved in 2H’26) would already incorporate significant investment in transmission until the end of the decade (approx. €13.6 billion).