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ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey disappoints and hits lowest level since 2022

TOPICS:
Europa energía gasoducto

Posted By: The Corner 23rd April 2026

Bankinter | The ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey surprises on the downside in April and stands at its lowest level since December 2022. The ZEW survey shows a sharper-than-expected decline and falls into negative territory for the second consecutive month.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The sharp fall reflects concerns about economic growth and the impact on energy prices arising from the US-Iran conflict. The figure is even weaker than that recorded in April 2025 (Liberation Day) and represents the lowest figure in over three years.

By component, Expectations fell to -17.2 points against -5.8 expected against -0.5 previously, whilst the Current Situation also deteriorated more than expected to -73.3 against -70.5 against -62.9.

In our view, the energy shock caused by the conflict should be more temporary than structural (as we expect a resolution to the conflict that should not drag on for too long).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.