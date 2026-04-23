Metrovacesa signs joint venture agreement with Banco Santander fund to develop co-living project in Seville

Link Securities | Metrovacesa (MVC) has notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), as a related-party transaction, that on 21 April 2026 it signed a joint venture agreement with a fund managed by Santander Alternative Investment for the development of a co-living project in Seville.

The joint venture is owned 10% by Metrovacesa, with the remainder of the capital held by various funds managed by Santander Alternative Investment.

Metrovacesa will act as the overall project manager, overseeing the project design, licensing, construction management and handover.

Furthermore, Metrovacesa has reached a joint venture agreement with Santander Alternative Investment for the development of another coliving project in Valencia. Metrovacesa expects to finalise the agreement in the coming weeks.