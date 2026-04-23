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Metrovacesa signs joint venture agreement with Banco Santander fund to develop co-living project in Seville

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Posted By: The Corner 23rd April 2026

Link Securities | Metrovacesa (MVC) has notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), as a related-party transaction, that on 21 April 2026 it signed a joint venture agreement with a fund managed by Santander Alternative Investment for the development of a co-living project in Seville.

The joint venture is owned 10% by Metrovacesa, with the remainder of the capital held by various funds managed by Santander Alternative Investment.

Metrovacesa will act as the overall project manager, overseeing the project design, licensing, construction management and handover.

Furthermore, Metrovacesa has reached a joint venture agreement with Santander Alternative Investment for the development of another coliving project in Valencia. Metrovacesa expects to finalise the agreement in the coming weeks.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.