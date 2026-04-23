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Tubacex informs trade unions of possible temporary adjustments as sales continue to fall due to war

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Posted By: The Corner 23rd April 2026

Link Securities | Tubacex (TUB), the Alava-based tube manufacturer with a significant portion of its business focused on the oil and gas industries, is already feeling the effects of the war in Iran and has announced to the unions temporary adjustments should the fall in sales persist as a result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Tubacex states that, in light of the decline in orders resulting from the conflict in the Middle East, it is considering temporary workforce adjustments.

In a letter sent to its trade unions, with whom it has been negotiating the renewal of the collective agreement for two years now, Tubacex’s management highlights the negative impact of the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on its operations. The difficult international geopolitical context, which is intensifying with the conflict in Iran, coincides with a time when the pipe manufacturer was expecting a boost from its new pipe finishing and threading plant in Abu Dhabi. These facilities – which form part of the €1 billion mega-contract with Adnoc – were expected to deliver ‘significant growth’ for Tubacex in 2025 and 2026.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.