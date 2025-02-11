860,000 unemployed listed as ‘fixed-discontinuous’ employees

Two years ago, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, committed to publishing detailed data on the actual situation of inactive fixed-discontinuous workers. She never did.

Since the labor reform came into effect, one of its recurring controversies has been the role these fixed-discontinuous workers play in the evolution of the labour market. We are talking about a type of indefinite contract linked to occasional activities, sometimes lasting only a few days, which leads to periods of activity and inactivity. During these periods of inactivity, the worker stops receiving their salary and is deregistered from Social Security, but they are not counted as unemployed; instead, they are classified as ‘job seekers with an employment relationship,’ which has led many to consider this a way to manipulate statistics.

The increase in fixed-discontinuous workers has continued to raise doubts until, as explained by the newspaper El Economista, something unprecedented happened in January: there were more fixed-discontinuous job seekers than employed fixed-discontinuous workers