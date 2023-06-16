AIReF denounces fact that MVI only reached 35% -284,000 households- of those entitled to it in 2022

The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) has complained this Thursday that the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) approved by the Government has only reached 284,000 households since it was launched, that is, 35% of the 800,000 households that, in its opinion, could benefit from it.

This is due, the organisation says, among other things, to the fact that almost 470,000 families entitled to receive this benefit – 58% of the possible beneficiaries – did not apply for the Minimum Living Income in 2022. It also warns that 69% of applications have been rejected by the government, mainly because of income level.



The president of the Airef, Cristina Herrero, explained that the number of beneficiaries, just over 284,000, is similar to last year’s figures and that the percentage of rejected applications has remained at the same levels.The processing time – four months – has not improved either.