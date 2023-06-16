Top Stories

AIReF denounces fact that MVI only reached 35% -284,000 households- of those entitled to it in 2022

poor

Posted By: The Corner 16th June 2023

The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) has complained this Thursday that the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) approved by the Government has only reached 284,000 households since it was launched, that is, 35% of the 800,000 households that, in its opinion, could benefit from it.

This is due, the organisation says, among other things, to the fact that almost 470,000 families entitled to receive this benefit – 58% of the possible beneficiaries – did not apply for the Minimum Living Income in 2022. It also warns that 69% of applications have been rejected by the government, mainly because of income level.

The president of the Airef, Cristina Herrero, explained that the number of beneficiaries, just over 284,000, is similar to last year’s figures and that the percentage of rejected applications has remained at the same levels.The processing time – four months – has not improved either.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.