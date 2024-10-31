Top Stories

At least 200 dead after storm floods Valencian Community

Valencia

Posted By: The Corner 31st October 2024

The strong storm affecting mainly the east of the country has so far resulted in a provisional toll of 200 dead, 197 in the Valencian Community, two in Castilla-La Mancha, and one in Andalusia, according to information provided by the Government. These figures make this natural disaster one of the most severe in the last 75 years. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) stated this Wednesday that this Isolated High Level Depression (DANA in it Spanish initials) is the ‘most adverse’ cold drop of the century in the Valencian Community

