EIB invests new record of nearly €14 Billion in Spain in 2025

The President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Nadia Calviño, highlighted this Monday the “record” investment the organization made in Spain during 2025: approximately €11 billion in financing from its own resources, plus a total of €2.9 billion deployed from the European Next Generation funds.

Calviño shared these figures during an interview on TVE’s Canal 24 Horas, coinciding with her visit to Spain to present the Bank’s activity for the year 2025. “It has been a record and extraordinary year for two reasons: first, the dynamism of the Spanish economy, and second, those Next Generation loans which reached cruising speed precisely in 2025,” she noted.

Key Sectors and Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, Calviño expects the EIB to continue playing a fundamental role in transport infrastructure, housing, and power grids. Regarding the latter, the President emphasized that they received record financing of €1.9 billion. “One out of every two euros invested in Spain’s power grids in 2025 came from EIB financing,” she remarked.

Furthermore, in a context marked by growing security threats, the EIB provided €500 million in financing to the Spanish defense industry—a ‘historic’ figure, the President highlighted. Among other projects, the innovation programs of Indra and Oesía are being funded, making Spain one of the countries that has received the most financing in this sector.

During her visit to Spain, Calviño also announced a €300 million investment from the EIB into a Spanish ‘mega-fund’ managed by Seaya (a firm partially owned by Santander). This fund has a capitalization target of €1 billion aimed at ‘scaling innovative Spanish companies.’

‘Three years ago, there wasn’t a single investment fund in Spain with a capital size of €1 billion. Thanks to the support of the EIB, there are now two mega-funds in Spain, and these, in turn, invest in SMEs, startups, and scaling… Innovative Spanish companies generate economic activity and growth. That is the power of the European Investment Bank,’ she concluded.