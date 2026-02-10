Top Stories

Indra to maintain and operate high-speed rail control systems for Mecca-Medina line for €130 million

TOPICS:
Indra novedad

Posted By: The Corner 10th February 2026

Bankinter | Indra (IDR) will maintain and operate the high-speed rail control systems for the Mecca-Medina line in Saudi Arabia for the next five years for €130 million.

With this contract, Indra will continue to provide support for rail traffic management, signalling, telecommunications, ticket sales and reservations, access control, security, etc.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Positive impact. However, the amount is not high. Assuming that the contract is distributed evenly over the five years, Indra’s revenue would be approximately €26 million/year, compared to our estimate of €359 million for 2025 for the entire Mobility division (contract revenue ~7% of Mobility division revenue and ~0.4% of total group revenue). The news does not change our investment rationale and we maintain our Neutral recommendation (target price €53.2 per share) on the stock.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.