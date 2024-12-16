Top Stories

Ferrovial increases buyback programme to €600 million and extends duration until 30 May 2025

TOPICS:
ferrovial carretera

Posted By: The Corner 16th December 2024

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) has announced to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of the company held on 11 April 2024 under agenda item 8, it has agreed (i) to extend the duration of the current Share Buyback Programme until 30 May 2025 (inclusive), and (ii) to increase the maximum amount of investment under the Programme by €300,000,000, bringing the total maximum investment amount to €600,000,000. The remaining terms and conditions of the Programme are as set out in the Company’s communication of 23 August 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.