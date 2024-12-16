Ferrovial increases buyback programme to €600 million and extends duration until 30 May 2025

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) has announced to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of the company held on 11 April 2024 under agenda item 8, it has agreed (i) to extend the duration of the current Share Buyback Programme until 30 May 2025 (inclusive), and (ii) to increase the maximum amount of investment under the Programme by €300,000,000, bringing the total maximum investment amount to €600,000,000. The remaining terms and conditions of the Programme are as set out in the Company’s communication of 23 August 2024.