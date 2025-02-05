Government approves reduction of working hours to 37.5, but it still lacks necessary support in Congress

The Government approves the reduction of working hours to 37.5 hours, although it still lacks the necessary support in Congress. The employers’ association CEOE accuses the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, of sabotaging “social dialogue” and negotiating a reduction in working hours between the Government and unions that should have been discussed among social agents. The employers’ refusal to negotiate – as many agreements already have shorter working hours and in other sectors, on the other hand, it is expected to decrease production and productivity – has led the Government to suspend its offer to compensate SMEs with aid for this reduction in working hours. Companies estimate the cost of the measure at around €24 billion.

The reduction of working hours agreed upon between the Ministry of Labor and the unions was part of the coalition agreement between the communists of Sumar and Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE, but in recent weeks, the Minister of Economy had tried to delay and moderate its implementation. However, he has failed. Following the offensive launched by Yolanda Díaz and Sumar – an essential partner in the coalition government, which accused the minister of “almost being a bad person” – the President of the Government forced the Minister of Economy to reach an understanding with the Ministry of Labour. As a result of that agreement, the Government approved yesterday, Tuesday, in a Council of Ministers meeting, a reduction in working hours by half an hour per day, down to 37.5 hours per week. Although it is not clear that it will receive the necessary backing from parliamentary groups for the measure to come into effect this year, as the ministry intends.