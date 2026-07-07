Half of Spanish family-owned businesses have no plans to open up their share capital to third parties

The percentages of Spanish family businesses with no plans to raise capital from third parties or list on the stock exchange over the next decade (49 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively) are well above those recorded across all the countries analysed (36 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively), according to KPMG’s ‘2026 Family Business Report’.

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The percentages of companies with no plans to raise third-party capital or go public in the next decade (49 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively) are significantly higher than those recorded across all the countries analysed (36 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively). The reinvestment of profits and shareholders’ capital, together with debt, is thus established as the main source of financing over the next 10 years.

Although this is a small percentage in absolute terms, it is worth noting that one in five respondents (19 per cent) is considering the possibility of selling the business within the timeframe analysed. However, this percentage is lower than that recorded globally, according to the ‘KPMG Family Business Report 2026’, conducted by Meridian West during the first quarter of 2026 and based on an online survey in which 1,927 business leaders from 41 countries took part, including 113 from Spain.

The results also reflect a high level of confidence in the next generation’s readiness to take on leadership responsibilities. On a scale of 0 (no confidence) to 10 (complete confidence) 59 per cent of responses fell between 8 and 10. In fact, one in four respondents (24%) gave the highest score (10), indicating a largely positive perception of the capacity for generational succession.

The virtual absence of low ratings — with barely 2% at levels of 5 or below — reinforces the idea that the perceived risk in this area is limited. However, the presence of a significant intermediate segment (levels 5–7, totalling 40%) suggests that, although confidence is high, there is still scope to strengthen key aspects of preparation, such as training, experience and the professionalisation of future leaders.